Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid

The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:26 PM IST
PSG's Presnel Kimpembe and Lyon's Moussa Dembele, right, jump for the ball during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris,(AP)

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele could soon be joining Spanish league leader Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Diego Costa.

The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season. His Lyon contract runs until June 2023 but sporting director Juninho will not stand in his way.

“We are talking with Atletico and I think Moussa has reached an agreement with Atletico,” Juninho told broadcaster Telefoot. “Moussa came to see us and I think it's time for him to change teams. It would not be good to hold a player back.”

Madrid reached an agreement with Costa to rescind his contract by mutual accord last month.

Lyon has already lined up Algeria forward Islam Slimani for Dembele.

“He wants to join us,” Juninho said.

Slimani plays for Premier League side Leicester but spent last season on loan at Monaco, scoring nine goals in 18 games.

