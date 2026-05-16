Madonna, Shakira and BTS to do a first at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final half-time

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will carry a new kind of global spectacle, with Madonna, Shakira and BTS confirmed as the headliners for the first-ever halftime show at a men’s World Cup final.

FIFA World Cup trophy on display in Monterrey(REUTERS)

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The show will take place on July 19, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium during the final of the expanded 48-team tournament. FIFA announced the historic entertainment slot, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin curating the performance.

The move gives football’s biggest match a Super Bowl-style entertainment layer, placing three global music forces inside the World Cup final broadcast. The show will be produced by Global Citizen, in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted.

FIFA said the halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD 100 million for children’s education and football opportunities worldwide. More than USD 30 million has already been raised, while USD 1 from every ticket sold for the 2026 World Cup will go towards social projects.

Madonna, Shakira and BTS bring pop scale to football’s biggest night

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{{^usCountry}} FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the lineup reflected the global reach of the final and the wider purpose attached to the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the lineup reflected the global reach of the final and the wider purpose attached to the show. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay,” Infantino said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay,” Infantino said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “As the world comes together for the biggest match in football on 19 July 2026 in New York, New Jersey, this historic show will also shine a light on a greater purpose by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our shared mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. It will be a celebration of football, unity and shared humanity that will resonate far beyond the final whistle,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As the world comes together for the biggest match in football on 19 July 2026 in New York, New Jersey, this historic show will also shine a light on a greater purpose by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our shared mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. It will be a celebration of football, unity and shared humanity that will resonate far beyond the final whistle,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Madonna said the education link made the performance personally significant for her.

“Performing at the World Cup final in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is deeply meaningful to me. Without education, children are denied opportunity before they even have a chance. Every child deserves access to a quality learning — because education expands possibilities and creates lasting change,” Madonna said.

Shakira, who is also a board member of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, linked the performance to her long-term work in education.

“I’ve spent my life doing two things — making songs and building schools. At the FIFA World Cup, those two paths come together. Standing alongside Madonna and BTS, I’ll be performing ‘Dai Dai’, the song I created for this World Cup and for the kids around the world we will reach with the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. My hope is that on the world’s biggest stage, the importance of investing in children’s education steals the show!” Shakira said.

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BTS called music a bridge across cultures and audiences.

“Music is the universal language of hope and harmony, and we’re honored to celebrate that power at the World Cup by connecting with millions of viewers around the world in support of children’s education,” BTS said.

Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said the idea was to turn the final into a cultural moment with longer-term impact.

“The FIFA World Cup is the most unifying event on Earth. Together with FIFA and our curator Chris Martin of Coldplay, we wanted to create the first halftime moment in history focused on leaving a lasting legacy for children worldwide,” Evans said.

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“By bringing together the world’s greatest artists, football, and a shared commitment to education, we have an opportunity to turn a defining cultural moment into enormous impact through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. My hope is that in a decade from now, we will see millions of lives impacted, because of this historic moment,” he added.

In the short film announcing the performers, Chris Martin said the show would be “all about togetherness… and everyone’s invited.”

FIFA also said characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will feature in the show, adding a family and education-facing layer to the performance.

The advisory board of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund includes Gianni Infantino, Hugh Evans, Shakira, Hugh Jackman, Ivanka Trump, The Weeknd, Serena Williams, Kaká and Jim DeMare. FIFA said the first organisations receiving grants from the fund have already been announced, with programmes supporting children in underserved communities across 10 countries.

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The 2026 World Cup will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The final at New York New Jersey Stadium will now combine the biggest match in football with one of the most ambitious entertainment slots ever attempted at the tournament.

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