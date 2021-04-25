Home / Sports / Football / Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup
football

Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup

For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed in the final of English football’s second-tier competition on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.
AP | , London
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English League Cup Cup Final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.(AP)

A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome for Manchester City: winning the League Cup.

For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed in the final of English football’s second-tier competition on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City's domination, it took Laporte heading in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne's free kick.

What was less familiar for the finalists was playing in front of supporters from both teams. That hasn't happened since March 2020, but pandemic restrictions were eased to allow a crowd of 7,773 inside Wembley to see the first piece of silverware of the season handed out.

There was also an unfamiliar sight on the touchline, with 29-year-old rookie coach Ryan Mason managing Tottenham following Jose Mourinho's firing on Monday.

A change in manager couldn't end Tottenham's trophy drought since lifting this cup in 2008.

Defending the title completed the first part of a potential treble for Guardiola’s Premier League leaders with an upcoming Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome for Manchester City: winning the League Cup.

For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed in the final of English football’s second-tier competition on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City's domination, it took Laporte heading in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne's free kick.

What was less familiar for the finalists was playing in front of supporters from both teams. That hasn't happened since March 2020, but pandemic restrictions were eased to allow a crowd of 7,773 inside Wembley to see the first piece of silverware of the season handed out.

There was also an unfamiliar sight on the touchline, with 29-year-old rookie coach Ryan Mason managing Tottenham following Jose Mourinho's firing on Monday.

A change in manager couldn't end Tottenham's trophy drought since lifting this cup in 2008.

Defending the title completed the first part of a potential treble for Guardiola’s Premier League leaders with an upcoming Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
man city
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP