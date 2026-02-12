Man City close in on Premier League leader Arsenal with 3-0 win against Fulham

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leader Arsenal to three points with a 3-0 win against Fulham on Tuesday.

Antoine Semenyo, Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland all struck in the first half at the Etihad as City issued another statement of intent in the race for the title.

Arsenal has a game in hand on Pep Guardiola's team, but will be feeling the pressure ahead of its visit to Brentford on Thursday.

Second-place City followed up Sunday's dramatic late win against Liverpool with a routine victory that was effectively wrapped up before halftime.

Semenyo scored for the fifth time in eight games since his $87 million move from Bournemouth last month and his signing could be pivotal if City goes on to pip Arsenal to the title.

He opened the scoring in the 24th minute and City scored two more in quick succession — through O'Reilly in the 30th and Haaland in the 39th.

Successive wins for City have changed the complexion of the standings after Arsenal opened up a nine-point lead at the top on Saturday. With the top two still to play each other at the Etihad, the title race looks far from over.

Third-place Aston Villa also picked up a much-needed victory after a run of one win in five in the league.

Jack Hinshelwood's own goal in the 86th sealed a 1-0 home win against Brighton. Villa is six points behind Arsenal and moved five clear of Manchester United in fourth.

Second to last Burnley came back from 2-0 down at Crystal Palace to win 3-2.

Palace's record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice on his home debut, but his celebrations turned to disappointment as Burnley rallied late in the first half.

Hannibal Mejbri sparked the fightback in the 40th and four minutes later the game was level Jaidon Anthony equalized.

Burnley's winner came before the break through an own goal from Jefferson Lerma in the second minute of first half added time.

Nottingham Forest is just three points above the relegation zone after a goalless draw with last-place Wolves.

