Home / Sports / Football / Man City fan found guilty of racially abusing players banned
Man City fan found guilty of racially abusing players banned

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Manchester City players(Getty Images)

A Manchester City supporter has been found guilty of racially abusing Black players during a Manchester derby in 2019 and has been banned from all football grounds in the UK for three years.

Anthony Burke was charged in March last year and, on Wednesday, Tameside Magistrates' Court found him guilty of making "a monkey-gesture and noises towards three Black players". He was also fined 500 pounds ($700).

Sky Sports reported that City have banned the supporter for life. Reuters has contacted the club for comment.

Detective Constable Susan Muldowney of the Greater Manchester Police said Burke's actions, which were seen by viewers on live television, "appalled the city and the wider football community".

"No member of society should face such abuse wherever they are, especially at their place of work," Muldowney said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
