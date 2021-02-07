IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Man United rocked by last-gasp equaliser, Newcastle win with nine men
Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal. (Twitter)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal. (Twitter)
football

Man United rocked by last-gasp equaliser, Newcastle win with nine men

  • Scott McTominay headed what should have been the winner after Everton had stormed back to level but there was a final twist as Calvert-Lewin poked home with the last kick.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Old Trafford
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:27 AM IST

Manchester United took their goal tally for the week to 12 but their hopes of joining Manchester City at the top of the Premier League were dashed as Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin's last-gasp goal secured a 3-3 draw on Saturday.

After a record-equalling 9-0 hammering of Southampton in midweek, United's attack was again on song with Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes scoring before halftime. Scott McTominay then headed what should have been the winner after Everton had stormed back to level but there was a final twist as Calvert-Lewin poked home with the last kick.

While United maintained their scoring form Southampton continued leaking goals as they went down 3-2 at Newcastle United who ended the match with nine men. West Ham United missed the chance to above Liverpool into the top four as they drew 0-0 at third-from-bottom Fulham - the game's biggest talking point being a harsh stoppage-time sending off for West Ham's Tomas Soucek.

Arsenal suffered their second defeat of the week as Ollie Watkins' goal after 74 seconds was enough to earn Aston Villa a 1-0 win that lifted them to eighth. Burnley drew 1-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

United were literally seconds away from joining City at the top on 47 points but Calvert-Lewin's effort meant they are two points behind having played two games more. Everton remained in sixth place. City can take a stranglehold on the table as they travel to Liverpool on Sunday seeking a 10th successive league win.

For United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer it was a sickener, especially given some of the football his side played. "Results create the mood, the last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed, we have lost two points on a long thump upfield which we should have defended," he said. "We played some good football in the second half but conceded three goals from three shots on target."

Cavani headed them in front after 24 minutes and Fernandes curled in a beauty in the 45th minute - his 21st league goal in little over a year since he joined the club. Everton hit back through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez in the space of three second-half minutes before McTominay restored United's lead.

United's propensity to drop home points - they have now won only five of their 12 league games at Old Trafford - looks likely to cost them the chance of reclaiming the Premier League title they last managed in 2012-13.

Southampton conceded twice in the opening 25 minutes at Newcastle with Joe Willock scoring on his Newcastle debut and Saints defender Jan Bednarek deflecting in Miguel Almiron's shot. Takumi Minamino, making his debut after a loan move from Liverpool, fired home for Southampton before Almiron grabbed his second on the stroke of halftime.

James Ward-Prowse curled in a magnificent free kick and Newcastle then had Jeff Hendrick sent off and Fabian Schar carried off on a stretcher to leave the hosts with nine men. But they hung on to move Newcastle 10 points above Fulham whose survival hopes are fading. Southampton have now lost five games in a row and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was unhappy with his side's defending again.

"The way we conceded is far too easy," he said. "It's not the way you can defend in the Premier League."

VAR was making all the wrong headlines again as West Ham's Soucek was sent off for an accidental elbow on Aleksandar Mitrovic at Craven Cottage - a decision West Ham boss David Moyes described as embarrassing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
man united english premier league dominic calvert-lewin
app
Close
Reigning champions Juve move above Roma and into third. (Getty Images)
Reigning champions Juve move above Roma and into third. (Getty Images)
football

Ronaldo strikes as Juventus beat Roma to go third

Reuters, Turin, Italy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Ronaldo scored his first goal in four league games to give Juventus the lead in the 13th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal. (Twitter)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates his goal. (Twitter)
football

Man United rocked by last-gasp equaliser, Newcastle win with nine men

Reuters, Old Trafford
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • Scott McTominay headed what should have been the winner after Everton had stormed back to level but there was a final twist as Calvert-Lewin poked home with the last kick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

4 days after 9-0 loss, Southampton beaten by Newcastle 3-2

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:19 PM IST
  • Newcastle scored three in the first half of a top-flight match for the first time since 2015 to lead 3-1 at halftime, with Miguel Almiron netting twice after the opener from Joe Willock on his debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
football

Varane double spares Real Madrid's blushes at Huesca

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Huesca took a shock lead against the Spanish champions early in the second half with a vicious strike in off the post from Javi Galan and nearly doubled their advantage moments later when Rafa Mir struck the bar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.(AP)
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.(AP)
football

Villa goal after 74 seconds enough to beat Arsenal 1-0

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:34 PM IST
While Villa leapfrogged struggling Tottenham Hotspur, the result left Arsenal 10th on 31 points after a midweek loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers, two points behind their north London rivals having played two games more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.(REUTERS)
football

Real Madrid's Ramos has knee surgery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Ramos, 34, has not played since their Spanish Super Cup loss to Athletic Bilbao last month and though he returned to training earlier this week, he was forced to go under the knife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain's Neymar.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain's Neymar.(REUTERS)
football

Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • French champion PSG also said that backup defender Timothee Pembele has the coronavirus and is self-isolating. Central defender Abdou Diallo, who contracted the virus on Jan. 29, is still following COVID-19 protocols and will miss the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacob Tratt of Odisha FC and Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC in fight for the ball during their Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim,(PTI)
Jacob Tratt of Odisha FC and Nerijus Valskis of Jamshedpur FC in fight for the ball during their Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim,(PTI)
football

Jamshedpur face East Bengal in bid to boost playoff prospects

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The equation is simple for Jamshedpur FC and Owen Coyle. They are four points away from either of the two playoff spots that they can realistically vie for. And they have five games to make up that gap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
football

FIFA extends exemptions for players to skip national call-up

AP, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The decision came with 135 national teams set to play World Cup qualifying games in March, and 48 more playing African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts Pool via REUTERS/Rui Vieira/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts Pool via REUTERS/Rui Vieira/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Leicester's Vardy available for Wolves trip

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Vardy, 34, is Leicester's top scorer with 13 goals in all competitions but has missed their last three league games after having surgery in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inter Milan are now one ahead of rivals AC Milan. (Getty Images)
Inter Milan are now one ahead of rivals AC Milan. (Getty Images)
football

Inter Milan go top with 2-0 win at Fiorentina

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:32 AM IST
  • Inter could have added to their tally but saw out the win with ease to reach 47 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kingslay Coman broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.(Getty Images)
Kingslay Coman broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.(Getty Images)
football

Bayern Munich leave for Club World Cup after beating Hertha 1-0

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Bayern stretched their winning run in the league to five games, while Hertha remained in relegation trouble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Players and medical staff surround FC Porto's Nanu after he collided with Belenenses' Stanislav Kritsyuk and leaves the pitch in an ambulance.(REUTERS)
Players and medical staff surround FC Porto's Nanu after he collided with Belenenses' Stanislav Kritsyuk and leaves the pitch in an ambulance.(REUTERS)
football

Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left teammates in tears

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Porto were chasing a late winner in their league meeting when the Guinea-Bissau international looked to latch onto Jesus Corona's cross.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandar Rao Dessai.(ISL)
Mandar Rao Dessai.(ISL)
football

Mandar Rao Dessai overcomes personal tragedy to shine in ISL

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:44 AM IST
  • The 28-year-old from Mapusa was aware of the consequences: going through another 14 days of quarantine upon returning to the bubble and missing quite a few matches in the period for his new club after switching from FC Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, (AP)
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp fixes his protective mask during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool, (AP)
football

Klopp, Guardiola clash over rest time ahead of Anfield game

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Losing to Manchester City on Sunday would leave Liverpool 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's side. After ending Liverpool's three-decade title drought, Klopp could be surrendering the Premier League trophy within a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP