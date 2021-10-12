Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Man Utd's Varane ruled out for a few weeks with groin injury
football

Man Utd's Varane ruled out for a few weeks with groin injury

Varane, 28, was substituted in the first half of Sunday's Nations League final against Spain, which world champions France won 2-1.
France's Raphael Varane after sustaining an injury REUTERS.(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Reuters |

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been sidelined for "a few weeks" after sustaining a groin injury on international duty with France, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Varane, 28, was substituted in the first half of Sunday's Nations League final against Spain, which world champions France won 2-1.

The centre back completed a reported 34 million pounds move to United from Real Madrid this summer. He has made five Premier League appearances for the Old Trafford club this season.

Varane's central defensive partner Harry Maguire is recovering from a calf injury that kept him out of the club's last two games before the international break as well as England's World Cup qualifiers this month.

United return to Premier League action on Saturday at Leicester City.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester united
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Germany qualify for Qatar World Cup 2022; Russia, Croatia clinch playoffs

It's substance over statistics for India women's football coach Thomas Dennerby

Rashford thanks fans for overwhelming support after racist abuse at Euros

'When will we get a rest? Never' - Courtois lashes out over number of games
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP