Manchester City to unveil Silva, Kompany statues before Arsenal game

Reuters |
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Manchester City will unveil statues made in honour of former players David Silva and Vincent Kompany outside the Etihad Stadium ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at home to Arsenal, the club said on Monday.

Spanish midfielder Silva, who helped City win the Premier League four times and the FA Cup twice, left the club last year. Former captain and Belgian defender Vincent Kompany left in 2019 after 11 years at the club.

A third statue, in tribute to all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left the club at the end of last season after a decade-long association, will be unveiled in 2022.

"The decision to honour the three players was based on their unparalleled contribution to the club's transformation over their combined 31 years at the club," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/club/andy-scott-revealed-as-sculptor-behind-manchester-city-statues-63765253.

Silva and Aguero are currently with La Liga teams Real Sociedad and Barcelona respectively, while Kompany is the head coach of Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht.

