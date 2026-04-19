Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch MCI vs ARS live on TV and online

It's a day of reckoning for Arsenal. The Gunners need to win against Manchester City on Sunday if they want to maintain a healthy lead at the top and win the Premier League 2025-26 season. Arsenal have made it a habit to be forever bridesmaids and bottle the league at the last stage despite maintaining a lead at the top, and the fear of the same happening this year is just too real. As of now, Mikel Arteta's side is six points clear at the top, and a loss to City will bridge the gap to just three points, with Pep Guardiola-managed club having one game in hand.

Manchester City will take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. (AP)

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Even a draw would suffice for Arsenal, but the Gunners cannot really afford a loss against City, as if City wins its next match, both clubs would be on the same points with the same number of matches. Arsenal have fate in their hands, and hence the contest at the Etihad promises to be an absolute cracker.

Arsenal enter the contest against Manchester City on the back of a 1-2 defeat against Bournemouth, while Guardiola's team defeated Chelsea 3-0 in their previous Premier League fixture. When the two teams met earlier this year, the fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal received a big boost ahead of the match against City, with Noni Madueke expected to be available despite a midweek scare; however, doubts remain around captain Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, both of whom are battling to be fit for the key clash.

Here are the telecast and streaming details for the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal:

When will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal be played?

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{{^usCountry}} The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, April 19. The game will kick off at 9 PM IST. Where will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal take place? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, April 19. The game will kick off at 9 PM IST. Where will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal take place? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Where will live telecast be available for the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Where will live telecast be available for the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Where will live streaming be available for the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Where will live streaming be available for the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. {{/usCountry}}

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