Man City vs Dortmund and Real Madrid vs Leipzig: How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage matches in India?

Record-time winners Real Madrid will meet RB Leipzig in their second group game of the ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL) season 2022-2023 on Thursday. Defending champions Real Madrid will miss the services of star striker Karim Benzema in their upcoming home game against Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu. The veteran French forward is recovering from a tendon injury that he sustained during Madrid's Champions League opener against Celtic last week.

The La Liga giants will host the Bundesliga club for their second Group F game after hammering Celtic 3-0 on matchday 1 of the Champions League. Premier League holders Manchester City will host Leipzig's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund at Etihad on Thursday. Star striker Erling Haaland will welcome his former club Dortmund to Manchester on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023. Haaland scored an impressive brace in Man City's comfortable win over Sevilla on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League.

When are the UEFA Champions League matches - Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League matches (Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig) are scheduled for a kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Thursday, September 15.

Where will the UEFA Champions League games - Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig be played?

Manchester City will host Bundesliga giants Dortmund at The City of Manchester Stadium aka the Etihad. Real Madrid will welcome Leipzig at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League matches between Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid-RB Leipzig?

All Champions League season 2022-2023 matches will be aired live on the Sony Ten Network.

How to watch live streaming of the Champions League matches between Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid-RB Leipzig?

The UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023 matches will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

