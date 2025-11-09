Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match online and on TV

Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: The Premier League title race is intensifying, with Manchester City and Liverpool both eager to reassert their dominance. Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Saturday has opened the door for City to close the gap at the top. However, Pep Guardiola’s men face a stern test against a rejuvenated Liverpool side that rediscovered its spark with an impressive UEFA Champions League victory over Real Madrid. Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League: Check details(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool managed to steady the ship last week with back-to-back home wins — a 2-0 Premier League triumph over Aston Villa followed by a narrow 1-0 victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Despite those results, there’s a growing feeling that Arne Slot’s men are yet to hit top gear. Big-money signing Alexander Isak is still searching for his first league goal since his record-breaking move from Newcastle, while Mohamed Salah, who found the net against Villa, leads the team with four goals — a decent return but well short of his blistering standards from last season.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City currently sit six points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, leaving them with work to do in their title defence. Just behind them, Liverpool trail by another point, keeping the race for the Premier League crown wide open as the season edges toward a crucial phase.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League online and on TV:

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture take place?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture will take place on Sunday (November 9), 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture take place?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture will take place at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester.

Where to watch live telecast of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture will be available for live telecast in India via Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League fixture will be live streamed in India via JioHotstar.