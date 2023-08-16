Manchester City vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup live streaming: When and where to watch Europe's traditional curtain-raiser?

After securing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title last season, Pep Gaurdiola's Manchester City can rightfully put the Premier League holders on the European map tonight. Guardiola's Man City ended their long wait for a Champions League title by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in the summit clash of Europe's biggest competition at club level.

Players take part in a training a session on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup football match between Manchester City and Sevilla(AFP)

Dubbed as the traditional curtain-raiser to the new European season, Manchester City will meet UEFA Europa League holders Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday. Premier League holders Man City will miss the services of Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian midfielder was ruled out for up to four months due to a serious hamstring injury. Man City stars Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva are also not named in the squad due to concussion and illness respectively.

When will the UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla take place?

The UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla be played?

The 2023 UEFA Super Cup is being played at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Greece.

Which TV channels will broadcast UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla in India?

The UEFA Super Cup 2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Super Cup on SonyLIV.

