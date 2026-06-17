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Manchester United academy graduate Zidane Iqbal makes history as first Pakistani-origin World Cup player

During Iraq’s opening World Cp match against Norway, Zidane Iqbal came on in the 58th minute for fellow midfielder Zaed Ismael.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 06:58 pm IST
Written by Aneek Chatterjee
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Manchester United academy graduate Zidane Iqbal made history on Wednesday morning as the first Pakistani-origin player to appear at the FIFA World Cup.

Iraq's Zidane Iqbal is given instructions by Iraq coach Graham Arnold before he is substituted on (REUTERS)

During Iraq’s opening match against Norway, the 22-year-old came on in the 58th minute for fellow midfielder Zaed Ismael. Despite his team suffering a 4-1 loss, his substitution marked a special moment for the British Pakistani diaspora, the wider British Asian community, and millions of Pakistani football fans worldwide. Pakistan, ranked 198th in the world, have never qualified for the World Cup, with only one qualification win to their name in their entire history. Zidane Iqbal is the closest they have come to the World Cup, and the Manchester-born United Academy graduate is the highest-profile Pakistani-origin player in years.

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In 2023, he signed for Utrecht FC in the Eredivisie, making 12 appearances for the club’s U-21 side and 47 appearances for the senior team.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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