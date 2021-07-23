Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manchester United announce Jadon Sancho signing

In a statement on their official website, United wrote: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Jadon Sancho, subject to international clearance, keeping him at the club until June 2026, with an option of a further year."
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 05:42 PM IST
England's Jadon Sancho during training REUTERS/Carl Recine.(REUTERS)

Manchester United on Friday announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. The England winger has been on the radar of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for several years, and the two clubs had announced earlier this week that they have reached an agreement for the 85 million euros ($101 million) transfer.

Sancho, 21, scored 50 goals and registered 64 assists in four seasons with Borussia Dortmund. The England International was part of the squad that reached the final of Euro 2020.

Jadon Sancho said:“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day. The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

“Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United. He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team," said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

