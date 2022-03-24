Manchester United goalie forced to retire at 23

Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston retired from professional football at the age of 23. The club issued an official statement in this regard, which stated: “Following significant determination to return to fitness, including two operations and a lengthy rehabilitation period, Paul has unfortunately had to end his playing career.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Woolston became a part of the club in 2018 after his stellar show against them while playing for Newcastle United’s U-18s. The goalie had started his footballing journey at a young age of 10 with Sunderland. In 2015, he joined the Magpies in 2015 and was also the club’s third-choice keeper for the 2016/17 Championship-winning season.

Woolston has also represented England at the U-18 level and was part of the team during the European U-17 Championship and U-17s World Cup.

During his time at the Old Trafford, he played at the U-23 level and regularly practiced with the senior team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To have to retire at just 23 has been really tough to come to terms with but I feel a lot more positive now,” Woolston was quoted as saying in the release.

“I am really proud of everything that I have achieved, many people dream of playing football at this level. Of course, I would have loved to have gone on further but it has been an absolute honour to represent Manchester United during my time here.

“The support of my family, friends, team-mates, coaches, the medical staff and entire Manchester United Academy has been phenomenal. Everyone has played a major part in my journey by keeping my spirits up, allowing me to reflect positively on my playing experiences and begin to look to the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Right now, I am fully focused on the next stage of my career. I am ready to use all of my learnings, resilience, drive and determination to make a real success of my life."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON