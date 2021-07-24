Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United manager Solskjaer signs new three-year contract
football

Manchester United manager Solskjaer signs new three-year contract

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a contract extension through at least the 2023-24 season, the club said on Saturday.
AP | , Carrington, England
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back with Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a contract extension through at least the 2023-24 season, the club said on Saturday. The show of confidence in Solskjaer follows a second-place finish in the Premier League and a trip to Europa League final. The deal includes an option for 2024-25.

“Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch,” United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said. “The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.”

The Norwegian was hired in December 2018 as an interim replacement for Jose Mourinho, and he was made permanent later that season. United ended last season without silverware after losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties. It's the longest drought for United since the 1980s, in the early days of Alex Ferguson's otherwise trophy-filled reign.

Solskajer played for United from 1996-2007 and scored 126 goals. His most famous goal was his late winner in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ole gunnar solksjaer manchester united
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP