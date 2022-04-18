Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes involved in car crash but unhurt

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 06:06 PM IST
Reuters |

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday on his way to the club's training ground.

No parties involved were understood to have sustained serious injuries and the Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said.

United manager Ralf Rangnick will address the media later on Monday.

United, who are fifth in the Premier League standings with 54 points from 32 games, face second-placed Liverpool on Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

