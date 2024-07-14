Manchester United secure services of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee

Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee has moved to Manchester United on a five-year contract from Bologna, the Premier League club said on Sunday, for a fee believed to be 42.5 million euros ($46.35 million). Joshua Zirkzee celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Bologna at the Olympic Stadium(AFP)

The 23-year-old had an excellent season with the Serie A club last season, becoming Bologna's top scorer with 11 goals and five assists, helping secure the club a place in the Champions League group stage.

United will pay the transfer fee over three years.

"It is a privilege to join such an iconic club," Zirkzee said in a statement. "I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I'll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away."

Zirkzee was a late addition to the Netherlands squad for the European Championship, making his senior debut in the quarter-final victory against Turkey.

United ended last season with an eighth-place finish in the Premier League, their worst ever performance in the top flight. However, they salvaged their season with victory in the FA Cup.

($1 = 0.9257 euros)