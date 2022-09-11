Manchester United star blames Jose Mourinho for World Cup snub, accuses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of ‘treachery’

Manchester United has seen multiple changes in the managerial position ever since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils have been managed by David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and also by one of their former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, apart from Mourinho the others didn't deliver much. The Portuguese guided United to Europa League glory back in 2016-17, when they defeated Dutch side Ajax 2-0 in the final to lift the silverware.

While the club is struggling to find it's foot, considering their rich history, their star player Anthony Martial has launched a scathing attack on Solskjaer and Mourinho.

The forward claimed of ill treatment by Mourinho, and accused Solskjaer of treachery. Martial said that Solskjaer forced him to play despite carrying injury.

“For the last two seasons, I have regularly played injured. People don’t know about that. I couldn’t accelerate during the four months of the Covid season.

“But Solskjaer told me he needed me, so I played. Given my game, if I cannot accelerate then it becomes very complicated. But the coach did not bother to tell the media and obviously I ended up getting injured. I took it very badly. I had a feeling of injustice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You are being asked to sacrifice yourself for the team - and then you are dismissed. For me, it is almost treachery. That’s what I hate. I can be blamed - but not for being fake,” he was quoted as saying in a report by mirror.co.uk.

Also Read: Not Ronaldo! Martial snubs CR7 as French forward names best player at Manchester United

In another explosive interview with France Football, the Frenchman slammed Mourinho, claiming him to be the reason behind his snub from France's World Cup squad in 2018.

“I scored 17 goals in my first season and had 13 assists and in the first part of the (2017-18) season I was top scorer. Then Mourinho bought (Alexis) Sanchez and I hardly played anymore. It cost me my World Cup place. I should have been there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Then came the story of the number. During my holidays, Mourinho told me he wanted me to take the No 11 shirt, explaining it was a great number because it belonged to Ryan Giggs. I have great respect for Giggs, but I told him I preferred to keep the No 9.

“Mourinho spoke about me to the press. He likes to play these games. I was a 20-year-old. If I said something it was me showing a lack of respect," the France forward said.

Martial was loaned to Sevilla in the January 2020-21 transfer window but returned to Old Trafford at the start of the ongoing season.

With four wins from six matches United are placed at the fifth position in the Premier League table as their neighbours Manchester City are placed second with four wins and two draws in the same number of matches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON