Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo rallies Portugal teammates with motivational message ahead of match vs Spain

Ahead of Portugal's crucial UEFA Nations League match against Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to rally his teammates and posted a motivational post. Sharing a photo of him leading the team from the dugout, he wrote, "Como sempre, amanhã contamos com o vosso incansável apoio! Vamos Portugal! (As always, tomorrow we count on your tireless support! Let's go Portugal!)"

Last week, the Manchester United attacker received the top honour at the Quinas de Ouro 2022 awards and he also spoke about his future plans with the national team. "My journey is not over yet, you're going to have to put up with 'Cris' for a while longer", he said.

"I want to be part of the World Cup and the Euros ... I feel very motivated. My ambition is great", the Portugal captain further added.

Portugal are scheduled to host Spain in Braga, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a win will be crucial for Spain, who have found it hard to beat Portugal lately. They have drawn their last four matches including friendlies, and Spain haven't won at Portugal in nearly two decades. Spain last won against Portugal in a penalty shootout in the semifinals of the 2012 UEFA Euros. Meanwhile, in Portugal, Spain is winless and last won 3-0 in a friendly in 2003 when Fernando Torres made his international debut.

Ahead of the match, Spain head coach Luis Enrique said, "We see it as a final. It's positive to arrive in the last round with a possibility to win the group."

"It's all part of soccer. We have three recent matches in which we played well but didn't win and they ended in draws."

Meanwhile, Portugal head coach Fernando Santo said, "We just have to focus on winning rather than reaching the final four. I want the players to face Spain on their merit, as they do all opponents. Do that and we will always be closer to getting where we want to go."

