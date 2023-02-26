Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming Carabao Cup Final: When and Where to watch on tv and online

Manchester United face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. The Red Devils secured a 5-0 aggregate win against Nottingham Forest, winning 3-0 in the first leg and then followed it up with a 2-0 victory in the second leg. Meanwhile, Newcastle sealed a 3-1 win vs Southampton in their semi-final fixture, claiming a 1-0 win in the first leg and then a 2-1 victory in the second leg. In a huge setback, Newcastle will be without star goalkeeper Nick Pope, who received a straight red card during his side's recent 2-0 defeat vs Liverpool. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius will don the gloves in the final for Newcastle and will be aiming to put in a good display.

When is the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match taking place?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match will take place on Sunday, February 26, 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match take place?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Which television channels in India will broadcast the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match?

In India, the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match won't be broadcasted live on television in India.

Where will the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final match be live streamed in India?

Football fans can watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup final on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and www.fancode.com.

