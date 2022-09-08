Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, Europa League: All you need to know - MUN vs RS head-to-head, team news, key stats

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as the talismanic forward of Manchester United is set to make his debut in the UEFA Europa League. Often regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, goal machine Ronaldo will have to get used to playing Europe's second-tier competition at Old Trafford. Ronaldo-starrer Man United will meet La Liga club Real Sociedad in their UEFA Europa League opener at Old Trafford on Friday.

Under Erik ten Hag's watch, the Red Devils have returned to winning ways in the Premier League. Man United have defeated the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester City in their ongoing Premier League campaign. The former Ajax manager had labelled Sociedad ‘a really great club’ and ‘tough opponents’ ahead of the upcoming fixture. La Real have been goalless in their last four matches against Manchester United.

Man United vs Real Sociedad: Team news

The Dutchman made sure that United remained unchanged in their previous matches against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester. However, Ten Hag gave a surprise start to new signing Antony against Arsenal on Sunday. Donny van de Beek missed Man United's match on Sunday and it is still unclear when Anthony Martial will make his return.

Phil Jones, Facundo Pellistri, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are on Man United’s injury list. Centre-back Robin Le Normand is doubtful for the visitors with a foot injury. The La Liga side will also miss the services of Mikel Oyarzabal. Ex-Manchester City star David Silva is expected to start for La Real at Old Trafford.

Man United vs Real Sociedad: Key stats

The visitors have never won a game against English teams in the Europa League. Man United are unbeaten across 18 home matches in Europa League. Ex-Man City star Silva has scored three goals against the Red Devils. Silva's 8 assists against Man United arrived during his stint with Manchester City between 2011 and 2019.

Man United vs Real Sociedad: Predicted XIs

Manchester United: Dubravka (GK); Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo.

Real Sociedad: Remiro (GK); Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Silva; Sadiq, Sorloth.

