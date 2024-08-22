Manuel Neuer retires from international football: From World Cup title to Best GK awards, a look at his stellar career

Manuel Neuer's retirement from international football in August 2024 is the end of an era. Announcing his decision on Instagram, Neuer expressed his pride in representing Germany for 15 years, during which he achieved many milestones. His decision to step down from international duty allows him to focus on his remaining time with Bayern Munich, where he is contracted until June 2025. Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (front C) and team-mates celebrate with the 2014 World Cup trophy.(AFP)

"Hey, fans, dear Germany football. The day inevitably arrived. Today marks the end of my journey with the German national football team. Anyone who knows me understands this wasn't an easy choice for me. I love you, Anika my wife, and I love football. I'll always cherish the moments we shared on and off the field during my international career."

Neuer's career stands as evidence of his extraordinary abilities and influence in football. Born in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Neuer began his professional career with Schalke 04, where he quickly established himself as a top goalkeeper. His performances earned him a move to Bayern Munich in 2011, where his career truly took off. Neuer's style, often referred to as that of a "sweeper-keeper," revolutionized the goalkeeper's role, allowing him to act almost like an additional defender, a trait that has become increasingly common among modern goalkeepers.

Neuer's impact at Bayern Munich has been profound. He has played over 500 Bundesliga games, a record that places him among the top goalkeepers in history. His Bundesliga career is highlighted by an impressive 226 clean sheets, the highest in the league's history. Neuer is the only goalkeeper to have played 100 or more Bundesliga matches and conceded fewer goals than games played, showing his consistency and reliability between the posts.

His success with Bayern Munich includes 11 Bundesliga titles, where he has been a key figure in each of these wins. Neuer has also won the UEFA Champions League twice, in 2013 and 2020, becoming the only goalkeeper in European football to win the treble of domestic league, domestic cup, and Champions League twice. His leadership qualities were recognized when he was named Bayern Munich's captain in 2017, making him only the fourth goalkeeper in the club's history to hold the captaincy.

Manuel Neuer's international career

Internationally, Neuer's achievements are equally impressive. He made his debut for the German national team in 2009 and quickly became the first-choice goalkeeper. Neuer was instrumental in Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup victory, where his performances earned him the Golden Glove award as the tournament's best goalkeeper. Over his international career, Neuer earned 124 caps, the most for any German goalkeeper, and holds the record for the most appearances by a goalkeeper in both the UEFA European Championship (20) and the FIFA World Cup (19).

Neuer's career has been decorated with numerous individual honors. He was named the IFFHS World's Best Goalkeeper five times, from 2013 to 2016 and again in 2020. He was also recognized as the World's Best Goalkeeper of the Decade from 2011 to 2020. His ability to maintain high-performance levels over an extended period is evident by his record of 48 consecutive games without defeat, the longest unbeaten run for any goalkeeper in history.