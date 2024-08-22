'The wait is over': Cristiano Ronaldo launches YouTube channel, sends fans into meltdown

YouTube has always been an attraction for football fans. It started off with Joga Bonito videos, highlights and now we have thousands of podcasts or talk shows on football, and many of these are by former and current players. So it wasn't a surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo joined the bandwagon on Wednesday, as he launched his YouTube channel. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal.(AP)

Taking to social media, the Portugal captain said, "The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey".

Hours after posting his first video, the channel got 1.69m subscribers. Ronaldo will be in action for Al Nassr on Thursday as they take on Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo and Al Nassr will look to bounce back to winning ways, having lost to Al Hilal in their previous Spanish Super Cup final. Al Nassr crashed to a 1-4 defeat, with Ronaldo scoring the solitary goal. Meanwhile, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a brace for Al Hilal, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom also registered their names in the scoresheet.

Now Ronaldo will be looking to end Al Hilal's dominance in the domestic league. Speaking to The Associated Press, Al Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly said, "I'm feeling a lot of apprehension because this season is going to be very difficult. Last year, it was a tough championship, but we managed to come out on top. This year, all the teams will be gunning to beat Al Hilal."

"Neymar's return is highly anticipated by our players. We know that there is still a little bit of waiting due to his injury but people will see a great Neymar. He still has this motivation when we see him in training.

“What will be expected going into that competition is that it's going to be Neymar's team. So we're going to do everything in training so that he's out there and in his best conditions to help us win trophies,” he added.