Canada coach Jesse Marsch said Thursday the chance to lead the team in a World Cup on home soil was the reason he took the job, hours before the co-hosts' opening match against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Marsch says wanted 'responsibility' of leading Canada in home World Cup

"If you do this for a living this is where you want to be," the American told reporters at Toronto's BMO stadium, which is hosting six World Cup contests.

"I came here to lead them in the World Cup, right, in a home World Cup. I wanted this responsibility," he said.

"I love sitting in that coach's box when the stadium's full and the pressure's on and everybody thinks you're an idiot," Marsch said.

The former US international had been tipped as a possible head coach for his home country after he was sacked by Leeds United in 2023.

But he ended up north of the border, with a chance to secure Canada's first ever World Cup victory.

Canada qualified for two previous World Cups, 1986 and 2022, but lost all six of its matches.

Hopes are higher this year with a roster that includes several players competing in top European leagues.

But Marsch said Canada's top player, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, remains unavailable for the Bosnia match because of a hamstring issue.

"We did an MRI with him yesterday. It showed very positive signs that he's healing incredibly well," Marsch said, confirming Davies "will not be available tomorrow."

Stephen Eustaquio will captain the home side in the first ever World Cup match in Canada.

"It's a dream come true," said Eustaquio, who plays for Los Angeles FC of the MLS.

Marsch was asked about nerves within his squad, which is facing unprecedented expectations to advance out of the group stage, but said the environment has been "pretty normal."

"There wasn't really a need for big mental and psychological messages. We're all aware of the World Cup. We're all aware of it being at home. We're all excited," Marsch said.

Bosnia-Herzegovina beat Italy to qualify for its second World Cup, and coach Sergej Barbarez said his side had plenty of experience playing higher-ranked countries.

"We are, of course, sort of an underdog here," Barbarez said, adding: "the road was by no means easy.

But he noted that his team's ability to surprise rivals has limits.

"I love this game between David and Goliath, but the world gets to know you after a while."

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