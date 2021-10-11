Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Mbappe winner as France beat Spain in Nations League final
Mbappe winner as France beat Spain in Nations League final

Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Reuters | , Milan

World champions France won the Nations League final with goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe earning them a 2-1 win over Spain at the San Siro stadium on Sunday.

After a subdued first half, the game sprung into life in the 64th minute when France full-back Theo Hernandez struck the underside of the bar after a swift break.

Moments later, Spain took the lead when Mikel Oyarzabal latched on to a long pass from Sergio Busquets, held off Dayot Upamecano and fired into the bottom corner.

The French response was swift, however, with Mbappe finding Benzema who cut inside before unleashing a brilliant curling shot into the far corner to make it 1-1.

Mbappe then grabbed the winner, 10 minutes from the end, racing on to a through ball from Hernandez and keeping his cool to slot past Unai Simon. 

