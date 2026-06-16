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Meet Elijah Just: Chinese-origin winger scored brace for New Zealand to secure draw against Iran in World Cup

Elijah Just became the first Motherwell player to play and score at a World Cup.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 12:03 pm IST
Written by Aneek Chatterjee
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New Zealand fans will remember the name Elijah Just for a long, long time. On Tuesday morning, against a strong Iranian team, the right winger scored two sumptuous goals, giving his side the lead on both occasions in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match. He was assisted on both counts by striker-turned-provider Chris Wood.

New Zealand fans will remember the name Elijah Just for a long, long time.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

For the first goal, in just the 7th minute of the match, Wood chested down Sartaj Singh’s chipped pass, before Just smashed the ball in instinctively, wheeling away in wild celebration. The same trio combined again for New Zealand’s second. At the 54th-minute mark, Singh slipped a pass through three Iranian defenders into Just, who turned and fed the ball to Wood. The striker laid it up for Just again, who ran on to the ball and scored emphatically for his second of the night.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw. 85th-ranked New Zealand will be happy to have earned a point against the world’s 20th-ranked team, but will surely rue letting the lead and the win slip through their fingers, with Iran equalising twice through Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi.

Also Read: Iran ordered to ‘leave USA immediately’ after FIFA 2026 World Cup match against New Zealand

In the same year, he moved to Europe, signing for Danish club Helsingør and making 71 appearances for the second-division side across three years. He spent three further years at AC Horsens, including a loan spell at SKN St. Pölten, before his move to Scotland last year.

In Tuesday’s match, he became the first Motherwell player to play and score at a World Cup.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Meet Elijah Just: Chinese-origin winger scored brace for New Zealand to secure draw against Iran in World Cup
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