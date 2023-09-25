Megan Rapinoe takes final bow in international football: A look at USWNT legend's top 5 records

Megan Rapinoe’s glorious international career has come to an end. The United States Women’s National Soccer Team’s (USWNT) World Cup and Olympic champion hung up her boots after she was substituted against South Africa during an international friendly at Soldier Field in Illinois. Trinity Rodman and Emily Sonnett scored for the USWNT to claim a convincing 2-0 win over South Africa.

United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) is splashed with water after the game against South Africa in her last national team appearance at Soldier Field(Reuters)

Rapinoe will feature in a few more club matches for her side OL Reign although the game against South Africa marked her last appearance in international football. During her illustrious international career, Rapinoe claimed two World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal having made 203 appearances for USWNT. Earlier this year in July, Rapinoe announced her decision to retire from professional football.

Here's a quick look at the top five records and major achievements of the legendary USWNT footballer.

Record international appearances

Rapinoe made her international debut in a friendly match against Ireland back in 2006. She became the fourth player in her country’s football history to earn 200th cap. Rapinoe achieved this feat earlier this year during the FIFA World Cup. Currently, she has the second-most caps in the USWNT. She is also one of just three active American football players to make 200 or more international appearances. Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn are the other two American footballers who have achieved this.

Oldest player to ever score in World Cup final

Rapinoe, at the age of 34 years and two days, became the oldest player ever to score in a World Cup final in 2019. The two-time World Cup winner set this incredible record against France. She remained the oldest player in the US women’s squad before her retirement on Sunday.

Ballon d'Or Feminin and Golden Ball award winner

Rapinoe is the only footballer to have ever captured both the Ballon d'Or Feminin and Golden Ball (the World Cup's best player award) trophies. She claimed both the awards in 2019.

Record goal-scorer and assist provider

Rapinoe has scored 63 goals in international football along with registering 73 assists. Rapinoe is just one of the seven footballers to have recorded over 50 goals and more than 50 assists for a team.

Major awards

Apart from two FIFA World Cup titles, Rapinoe has as many Olympic medals to her name. Rapinoe won a prestigious Olympic gold medal in 2012 in London. She won an Olympic bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

