Messi keeps celebrating teammates away as he consoles Neymar after Argentina beat Brazil in Copa America final - WATCH
Messi keeps celebrating teammates away as he consoles Neymar after Argentina beat Brazil in Copa America final - WATCH

Messi had lost three Copa America finals himself and the 2014 FIFA World Cup final knows everything about the pain of failing at the final hurdle.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Screenshot of Messi consoling Neymar while Argentina team celebrates after beating Brazil 1-0 in Copa America final.(Twitter/Copa America)

Lionel Messi fell on his knees the moment the final whistle was blown by the referee at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro as it signalled the end of a 28-year trophy drought for La Albiceleste.

Argentina had finally won a final and Messi had his first major trophy with the senior team, as they beat Brazil 1-0 in the final courtesy a 22nd minute strike from Angel Di Maria.

ALSO READ - Messi shares winning moments with family over a video call after defeating Brazil in Copa America final: WATCH

This was Argentina's first Copa America title win since 1993. Messi had lost three Copa America finals himself and the 2014 FIFA World Cup final knows everything about the pain of failing at the final hurdle. So, when his dear friend Neymar came to congratulate him after the match, Messi gave him a tight and long hug to console his former FC Barcelona teammate.

Copa America Final Highlights - Argentina beat Brazil 1-0

WATCH Video - Messi hugs Neymar after Copa America final win over Brazil

While the two were embracing each other, the celebrating Argentine players came very close to the two. Messi pushed them away with his hands even as he continued to console Neymar.

ALSO READ: Messi and Neymar picked as best players at Copa America just before final

Neymar wasn't part of the Brazil team that won the Copa America in 2019 and was eager to win his first major trophy with the Selecao.

Both the players have utmost respect for each other. The duo was picked as the best players at this year's tournament by CONMEBOL.

copa america messi neymar
