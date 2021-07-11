Home / Sports / Football / Copa America 2021 final Argentina vs Brazil Live Score: Lionel Messi's Argentina takes on Neymar's Brazil
Copa America 2021 final Argentina vs Brazil Live Score: Lionel Messi's Argentina takes on Neymar's Brazil

Copa America 2021 final, Argentina vs Brazil Live Score: Argentina will face Brazil in the Copa America final on Sunday. Follow live score and updates of Copa America final, Argentina vs Brazil.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 04:55 AM IST

Copa America 2021 final Live Score, Brazil vs Argentina: The stage is set for an epic clash between Brazil and Argentina as the two behemoths of South American football face each other in the Copa America 2021 final. All eyes will be on Neymar and Lionel Messi to deliver for their respective teams as both teams look to win the prestigious Copa America trophy.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 11, 2021 04:55 AM IST

    Can Messi break Argentina's Final jinx?

    Lionel Messi has looked intense throughout the Copa America campaign. He has scored goals, made goals and has expressed his emotions as he looks to win his maiden trophy with Argentina. The Albiceleste has lost 3 Copa America finals and the 2014 FIFA World Cup final while the talismanic player has been in the team. He would want to end that run of defeats in summit clashes.

  • JUL 10, 2021 10:18 PM IST

    Copa America 2021 final, Brazil vs Argentina - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Copa America 2021 Live Score, Brazil vs Argentina. Argentina have lost their previous four Copa America finals - and have not won the trophy since 1993. Brazil are the defending champions and they will look to hold on to the trophy. Who will come out on top?

