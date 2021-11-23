Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are among the 11 players shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, the world governing body said on Monday.

The trio are joined by last year's winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and PSG pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar complete the list.

Women's Super League players dominate the women's award with Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, City duo Lucy Bronze and Ellen White and Chelsea quartet Sam Kerr, Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder and Ji So-yun all in contention.

Emma Hayes, who led Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League final, is joined on The Best FIFA Women's Coach shortlist by England manager Sarina Wiegman and Canada coach Beverly Priestman.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte are nominated for the men's award, along with Germany's Hansi Flick and Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who led them to the Euro 2020 title.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy and Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel are among the nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award.

The winners will be announced on Jan. 17.

