Messi lashes out at Orlando footballer in players' tunnel after being fouled multiple times, videos viral

Lionel Messi continues to star in his new home at Inter Miami, scoring yet another brace with two volleys to down Orlando City in a 3-1 win over their Floridian rivals, booking their place in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Both Messi goals were well-taken, finding space in the box and hitting volleys past the goalkeeper, first with his left boot and then his right. Messi in a heated chat with a Orlando footballer

However, a physical and nippy contest saw Messi play with an energy and mentality that the Argentine very rarely reflects. Orlando sought a different tactic to stop a rampaging Messi who has scored in every match since his Miami debut.

Attempting to engage physically with Messi, Orlando's players ended up fouling him on more than one occasion. This was not the first time Messi was targetted by opposition defenders but this time, it seemed to have gotten on his nerves. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner cut a frustrated image at times throughout the contest.

Videos shared by fans on Twitter showed Messi on one occasion responding to a tackle by shoving Orlando's number 5 Cesar Araujo, who impressed with a goal in the 17th minute as well. It was one of many fouls committed from either side in a stop-start contest, but it wasn't enough to hamper Messi's ridiculous form as he took his goal tally to 5 in 3 matches.

Another video captured Messi exchanging heated words with Orlando's Felipe Martins in the 83rd minute, needing to be separated by Miami striker Leonardo Campana. It continued till the end of the match. Messi was also seen mouthing a few words at an Orlando player as the two teams made their way to the players' tunnel at the DRV PNK Stadium, during the half-time.

While Messi has been largely calm throughout his career, allowing his football to do the talking, the match reminded fans of the fiery clash between Argentina and Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup. Messi lost his cool multiple times in that heated and bad-blooded match, where players from both sides committed multiple fouls, attracting bookings.

The emotions of the match aside, Miami continued their path through the tournament, inspired by Messi. He opened the scoring but a Josef Martinez penalty would be required to retake the lead following halftime. Martinez would assist Messi for an insurance goal, and Miami will now begin preparing for their quarterfinal match against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup on Sunday.

