Paris Saint Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ronaldo vs Messi match live in India?

Two of the greatest footballers in the modern era of the beautiful game, Ballon d'Or arch-rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to reignite their decade-old rivalry in an exhibition match on Thursday. Fresh from winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina, Messi is all set to spearhead the world-class attack of Kylian Mbappe-starrer Paris Saint Germain (PSG) against Ronaldo's Saudi All-Star XI (Riyadh XI) at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Ronaldo recently joined Al-Nassr following his bitter-sweet second stint at Manchester United. Nicknamed CR7, Ronaldo will lead the Saudi All-Star XI that is scheduled to lock horns with Messi's PSG in an action-packed friendly match on Thursday. Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Star XI side will have a mixture of star performers from clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

The upcoming encounter will also mark Ronaldo's first match appearance in Saudi Arabia following his sensational exit from Manchester United prior to Portugal's campaign at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After Portugal's exit from the Qatar World Cup in the knockout round, Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Riyadh-based Al Nassr football club.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star is reportedly earning $75 million a year at his new club. Dubbed as the ‘Messi versus Ronaldo’ match by football aficionados, the exhibition match between PSG and AL-Nassr will also feature Brazil superstar Neymar and FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot winner - Mbappe.PSG superstars Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have been nominated for The Best FIFA Football Awards this season.

When is the PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match going to be played?

The PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match will take place on Thursday (January 19) at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match take place?

The PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

How to watch PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match in India?

The PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match can be streamed live on PSG’s official Youtube channel, PSG TV website (PSGTV) and PSG’s official Facebook handle.

