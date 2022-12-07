Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Messi's flaw identified by Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal ahead of Argentina quarter-final match in FIFA World Cup

Messi's flaw identified by Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal ahead of Argentina quarter-final match in FIFA World Cup

football
Published on Dec 07, 2022 08:01 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ahead of the quarter-final vs Argentina, Netherlands' head coach Louis van Gaal identified Lionel Messi's weakness.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Lionel Messi has been in excellent form in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in Argentina's run to the quarter-finals in Qatar. The Argentina captain scored a goal in his side's 2-1 Round of 16 win vs Australia and also scored two goals in the group stage. The CONMEBOL side will now face Netherlands in the quarter-finals, on Saturday, at the Lusail Stadium.

Netherlands sealed a 3-1 win vs USA in their Round of 16 fixture and Dutch coach Louis van Gaal will be seeking revenge against Argentina. The European country lost to Argentina in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals with Van Gaal at the helm.

Also Read | Watch: Lionel Messi's million-dollar reaction to video of wife, children celebrating FIFA World Cup Round of 16 goal

Speaking to the media, the former Manchester United gaffer revealed that he has a plan to take advantage of Messi's weakness. "Messi is the most dangerous creative player, he is able to create a lot and to score goals himself. But when they lose the ball he doesn't participate much, this gives us chances", he said.

When asked about his tactical plan for Messi, he simply said, "You will see on Friday. I won't tell you".

Messi's strike against Australia was also his ninth World Cup goal and first in the knockout stages of the showpiece event. It was his 789th career goal in all competitions, with Australia the 129th different opponent he has scored against. Meanwhile, Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk feels Argentina are not just about Messi. Ahead of the game, he said, "I think we have shown against all kinds of countries what we are capable of under this national coach. He is one of the best players of all time. It is an honour to play against him. But it is not me against him, or the Netherlands against him, but the Netherlands against Argentina. And they have many more players who are world-class."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
fifa world cup lionel messi argentina football team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP