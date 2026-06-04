Mexico's moment of truth: Can El Tri deliver on home soil at 2026 FIFA World Cup?

As co-hosts alongside the United States and Canada, Mexico have the rare opportunity to play the 2026 FIFA World Cup largely in front of its own fans. The tournament will begin at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. But for Mexico, the question is whether this generation can turn home advantage into a historic run.

Mexico open their World Cup campaign against South Africa.(X)

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El Tri's World Cup history is filled with consistent displays, but also plenty of frustration. They have regularly reached the knockout stages over the past few World Cups, but the Round of 16 has proved a wall. Their best performance remains the quarter-final appearances in 1970 and 1986, both on home soil. Mexican fans will hope history repeats itself.

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They have Javier Aguirre at the helm, who has returned for a third spell in charge. He led them at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups. For the upcoming tournament, he has assembled a squad with a mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent.

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{{^usCountry}} Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is set to become the first Mexican player to appear at six World Cups at the age of 40. Alongside him, skipper Edson Alvarez will be key in midfield, with Raul Jimenez a crucial figure in attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is set to become the first Mexican player to appear at six World Cups at the age of 40. Alongside him, skipper Edson Alvarez will be key in midfield, with Raul Jimenez a crucial figure in attack. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All eyes will also be on 25-year-old Santiago Giminez. He has long been viewed as Mexico's face of their next generation. Meanwhile, the likes of Julian Quinones, Alexis Vega and Orbelin Pineda will provide Mexico with creativity and pace in the final third. Defenders Johan Vazquez and Cesar Montes are expected to form the backbone to provide stability. At just 17, Gilberto Mora has also been selected and could become one of the breakout stars in the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All eyes will also be on 25-year-old Santiago Giminez. He has long been viewed as Mexico's face of their next generation. Meanwhile, the likes of Julian Quinones, Alexis Vega and Orbelin Pineda will provide Mexico with creativity and pace in the final third. Defenders Johan Vazquez and Cesar Montes are expected to form the backbone to provide stability. At just 17, Gilberto Mora has also been selected and could become one of the breakout stars in the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It looks like Mexico will have a straightforward affair in Group A. They open their campaign against South Africa, before facing South Korea and Czechia. Mexico - Group A fixtures {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It looks like Mexico will have a straightforward affair in Group A. They open their campaign against South Africa, before facing South Korea and Czechia. Mexico - Group A fixtures {{/usCountry}}

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Mexico vs South Africa, June 12, Mexico City

Mexico vs South Korea, June 19, Zapopan

Czechia vs Mexico, June 25, Mexico City

Mexico squad - 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Raúl Rangel, Carlos Acevedo

Defenders: Jesús Gallardo, Israel Reyes, César Montes, Jorge Sánchez, Johan Vázquez, Mateo Chávez

Midfielders: Gilberto Mora, Edson Álvarez, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Brian Gutiérrez, Obed Vargas, César Huerta, Luis Chávez, Erik Lira, Álvaro Fidalgo, Roberto Alvarado

Forwards: Armando González, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones, Santiago Giménez, Guillermo Martínez, Alexis Vega

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neelav Chakravarti ...Read More Neelav Chakravarti has been part of the digital sports team at Hindustan Times since 2022, where he covers a wide range of disciplines, including chess, cricket, football, and Olympic sports. Working in a fast-paced digital newsroom, he regularly handles live blogs, breaking updates, and trending stories, combining speed with clarity to keep readers informed in real time. Chess remains both a professional beat and a personal passion for Neelav, and he closely tracks major international tournaments, player narratives, and emerging talents. He is particularly fascinated by the patience, calculation, and strategic depth the game demands, often exploring the psychological side of competition in his writing. Beyond sports journalism, Neelav has a deep interest in visual storytelling and filmmaking, actively participating in film festivals and engaging with independent cinema. He is especially drawn to films that capture the subtleties of everyday life and human relationships, appreciating storytelling that balances realism with emotional depth. This creative interest complements his approach to sports coverage, where he enjoys highlighting the human stories behind performances and results. A history enthusiast by academic training, Neelav holds a bachelor’s degree in the subject and maintains a sustained interest in ancient and medieval Indian history, particularly in cultural and social transitions across eras. His curiosity about the past often shapes his perspective on contemporary narratives and long-form storytelling. When he isn’t tracking scores or developing storylines, Neelav enjoys spending time over the chessboard, relaxing with his cats, or listening to the Empire podcast by Anita Anand and William Dalrymple. He also enjoys reading long-form sports writing that explores the emotional and cultural layers of sport, while maintaining a quiet routine that balances reading, reflection, and occasional time with friends. Read Less

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