Jose Mourinho's surprise video fuels sensational Real Madrid return as Perez unveils presidential election trump card

Jose Mourinho confirmed his interest in returning to the Santiago Bernabeu next season. The Portuguese is Florentino Perez's preferred candidate to return as Real Madrid manager ahead of the club's presidential election on Sunday. In a short video on the official X account of Perez's campaign, Mourinho appears wearing a Real Madrid shirt and simply states in Spanish, “Yes.”

Perez has also revealed that Ibrahim Konate will be his first signing if he is re-elected as president. Meanwhile, Perez's rival, Enrique Riquelme, has claimed that he would sign Manchester City stars Erling Haaland and Rodri.

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Speaking on Antena 3, he said, "Rodri plays in a position Real Madrid need, and he fits the profile. If I become president, he will play for Real Madrid."

"As for Haaland, it is a different situation. He has a release clause and would like to join Real Madrid," he added.

Rodri hasn't confirmed his City future yet either. He is out of contract at the Etihad in 2027 and has already hinted in the past that he would prefer moving back to Spain at some stage in his career. He moved to City from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Mourinho first managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning the La Liga title once, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

During an interview with AS Diario, Perez said, "We are working on all these signings. I can already assure you that if I remain president of Real Madrid, one of the world’s great defenders, Konaté, will play for Real Madrid starting next season. And he will not be the only top defender to arrive if I remain at the helm of Real Madrid."

Regarding the possible arrival of Nico Paz, he said, "Nico Paz is one of those great players developed in our academy and who today is one of the footballers for whom major European clubs are competing. He had a great season with Como in Italy and we have, as you know, the option to bring him in this year. We will decide together with the coach and the technical staff."