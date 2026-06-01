'This is not an honorary post': Robin Singh questions AIFF's accountability, calls for ‘honesty’ in Indian football

Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times during a pre-UEFA Champions League final media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, Singh said football needs fundamental changes in governance, accountability and the way the game is run in the country.

Indian football's struggles have become a recurring topic of discussion. Fans have been left frustrated every year, and the problems still remain the same. Whether it is uncertainty about the league's structure, questions about governance, or concerns over the national team's progress, the sport often faces issues off the pitch. Former India striker Robin Singh feels that the solution lies in a complete structural overhaul rather than short-term fixes.

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"I think we need a fix, and not just a cosmetic one, to run football in this country. I think we need a structural change," he said.

‘That’s not how you build players' When asked about the shortened 2025-26 ISL season, Singh used it as an example of a system failing to create the conditions needed for player development.

"It's clearly evident in our country, and the obvious point is that the top tier of Indian football just has 13 games. That is, you know, not a professional league. That is a tournament. You cannot build players for the national team because the obvious question that comes up every four years is: when will we play in the World Cup? I think that's not how you build players."

'That's not how you build broadcast value' The former East Bengal striker stated that the issue extends beyond the sport's development and also affects its commercial side. "The second one, you want to look at it from a business perspective, that's not how you build broadcast value either. Personally, I am not a fan of it. 13 games is not a league. The fixture is just chaotic, and that's not how you play," he said.

'It's about fixing the governance of this whole system' The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup will see four debutants in Curacao, Cape Verde, Jordan and Uzbekistan. They have smaller populations than India. India also has a bigger economy.

So it's not impossible to build infrastructure for young players or acquire funding for the sport. It should not be hard to find talented young players. But it's not just the top-tier league facing issues; the problem extends to grassroots development, which lacks proper structure and transparency. To fix these issues, there needs to be a change in how football is governed in the country. There have been questionable decisions in the past.

"I think it's about fixing the governance of this whole system, and the people that run this league or run football in this country need to understand that at the end of the day, no matter what it is, football needs to win," Singh said.

Wrong incentives, short-term decisions, recurring questions Singh also feels that Indian football's recurring issues stem from misplaced intentions, leading to short-term decisions.

"I think when the people running the sport have wrong incentives, football will never win. I think that's exactly how you get short-term decisions and the recurring questions of no continuity and the vision of India playing the World Cup," he said.

‘This is not an honorary post’ There has also been a lack of accountability within the All India Football Federation.

"I think the Indian football federation needs to find a way. It's not an honorary post. It's a job that should have accountability."

‘Transparency’ Calling for transparency and clearer separation between football operations and administrations, he said, “I think we need a clear separation between administration and actual football. We need transparency on who gets elected, and people in the backroom also need to know what their decisions are.”

In reality, qualifying for the FIFA World Cup is a distant target for India, and the team needs to be a superpower in Asia first.

"Having played the game so long, I am the loudest and proudest supporter of Indian football. I want Indian football to do well. The World Cup is far. You have to be a force to reckon with in Asia to do well. You look at the short-term goal, which should be the first aim: to be a force to reckon with in Asia."

‘We need honesty’ As someone who has witnessed the game's ups and downs firsthand, Singh's comments are rooted in optimism rather than cynicism. Having represented India in the past, he remains hopeful that meaningful changes can unlock Indian football's potential.

"At the moment, we need honesty, that's the whole gist," he said.