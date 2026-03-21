Michael Carrick blasts officiating after Manchester United’s controversial 2-2 draw against Bournemouth: ‘It’s crazy'

Michael Carrick was left fuming after Manchester United's 2-2 draw vs Bournemouth, slamming the officiating after his team were denied a penalty. Also, United conceded a penalty in similar circumstances, and Harry Maguire was sent off.

United were leading 2-1, and it looked like Amad Diallo was pulled down and shoved in the opposition box, but a VAR review ruled there was insufficient contact for a penalty. Then minutes later, Maguire was involved in a similar tussle with Bournemouth frontman Evanilson, and referee Stuart Attwell pointed to the penalty spot.

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‘It’s crazy': Michael Carrick Speaking after the match, Carrick told the BBC, "I think they're both penalties and it's a massive moment in the game, and it ended up chaos after that. Massive moment, and I don't understand how you can give one and not the other, it's crazy."

"If that's what he (Attwell) believes is a penalty to start with, then the second one has to be. I don't understand how you can't give that."

United took the lead through Bruno Fernandes's penalty in the 61st minute, followed by Ryan Christie equalising a few minutes later. Then a James Hull own goal in the 71st minute made it 2-1 for United. But then, a few minutes later, Maguire was sent off, and Eli Junir Kroupi converted the spot kick to make it 2-2.

"To go with 10 men for so long and having to make changes, the boys off the bench finishing the game did really well. Delighted with that, seeing off the last moments that could've been really difficult, but we coped well," said Carrick.

"Boys are going away, and it feels a lot because of the international break, but we'll be ready for Leeds (United) when it comes," he added.