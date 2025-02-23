Modric hits rocket as Real Madrid beat Girona

Luka Modric scored a brilliant goal from long range to help Real Madrid secure a 2-0 win against Girona on Sunday which took them back level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga. HT Image

Vinicius Junior wrapped up the win late on as Carlo Ancelotti's side produced a solid, if not spectacular, display at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, now third, both won on Saturday, the pressure was on for the champions in the title race.

Thibaut Courtois made a good save in the opening stages to deny Arnau Martinez, but Girona were unable to build on the chance.

Last year's surprise title contenders were hard for Madrid to break down but far less threatening in attack than at their fluent best.

At the other end Paulo Gazzaniga saved well from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius let a good attacking opportunity break down instead of looking for his French strike partner.

Another promising Real Madrid counter-attack was cut short when Vinicius tried to square for Mbappe but his pass was cut out.

Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov should have struck for the visitors but blazed a good opportunity over the bar, snatching at his shot.

With the game trickling towards half-time, Modric sent Madrid ahead with a rocket from distance.

The 39-year-old midfielder controlled the ball after a corner was cleared into his path and hammered a superb strike beyond the helpless Gazzaniga.

Madrid had further chances to extend their lead in the second half, with Vinicius clipping the crossbar with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Gazzaniga made a fine save to thwart Mbappe after the former Paris Saint-Germain star controlled a dropping ball brilliantly.

Eventually Mbappe fed Vinicius with a perfectly-weighted pass for the second goal, which the Brazilian brushed past the Girona goalkeeper.

Real Madrid have been engaged in a battle with Spanish officials in the past few weeks but with the exception of one moment where Rodrygo found his path blocked by the referee, they had nothing to complain about on a tranquil afternoon in the Spanish capital.

