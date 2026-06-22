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Mohamed Salah scores as Egypt down New Zealand to take command of Group G in FIFA World Cup

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of the tournament as Egypt defeated New Zealand. 

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 09:02 am IST
Reuters |
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Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of the tournament as part of a second-half flurry to deliver Egypt their first World Cup victory, 3-1 over New Zealand on Sunday night in Vancouver.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored his first goal. (Getty Images via AFP)

Both Salah and Mostafa Zico tallied a goal and an assist as Egypt (1-0-1, 4 points) rallied from a 1-0 halftime hole and took over first place in Group G. Trezeguet scored Egypt's third goal for late insurance.

The first three matches of Group G ended in draws, including Belgium and Iran posting a scoreless tie earlier Sunday, leaving the group open for the taking. New Zealand (0-1-1, 1 point) thought they were on that path after Finn Surman's headed goal off a 15th-minute set piece gave them a lead they held for nearly half the match.

Egypt will finish the group stage against Iran on Friday, all but assured to advance to the knockouts no matter the result. New Zealand, still seeking their own first World Cup win, will take aim at Belgium on the same day in their hopes to advance.

But the Pharaohs finally broke through in the 58th minute. Mohamed Hany landed a perfect cross for Zico, whose header near the 6-yard line struck Crocombe's glove on its way in.

Salah's turn came nine minutes later. Zico connected with Salah up the right side on a transition play. He dribbled around his man into the box and tapped a pass ahead to Zico, who back-heeled it into a pocket of space for Salah to finish with a left-footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Trezeguet wrapped the match in the 82nd minute on another header from a corner kick. Salah sent in a low offering and Trezeguet was unmarked as his diving header bounded in. It was Trezeguet's 24th career goal in international competition and his first at a World Cup.

 
egypt fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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