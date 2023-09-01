Mohamed Salah to Joao Felix: Top-five deals which can happen on transfer deadline day

With the summer transfer window set to close today, European clubs are trying their best to make one final attempt in a bid to strengthen their squad. The current summer transfer window has witnessed a huge cash splurge by the Saudi Arabian clubs. From reigning Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema to Brazilian superstar Neymar- the Saudi Pro League outfits have acquired some high-profile names this summer. European football has not been far behind either.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action.(Action Images via Reuters)

Big names like Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Mateo Kovacic have been transferred this summer. But actions in the summer transfer market seem to be far from over and the deadline day is expected to produce some unexpected deals.

In this article we take a look at top-five potential deals which can materialise on the final day of the summer transfer market:

Mohamed Salah

Despite remaining almost silent throughout the whole summer transfer window, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah triggered a big buzz in the last couple of days. The Egyptian is understood to be Al Ittihad’s top choice and the Saudi side will leave no stone unturned to land him. Al Ittihad are reportedly planning to pay Salah around 1.5m pounds per week and Liverpool an approximate transfer fee of more than 100m pounds. The Reds, however, are adamant on not selling the 31-year-old.

Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have been interested in signing the Moroccan international for quite some time. Due to financial impediments, the Red Devils have not yet been able to lure Amrabat away from Serie A side Fiorentina. Because of the financial constraints, a loan move for Amrabat is reportedly being contemplated by Manchester United team management. Manchester United’s initial offer was rejected by Fiorentina but Amrabat’s interest to arrive at Old Trafford gives the Premier League outfit an upper hand. Journalist Fabrizio Romano, who closely follows transfer market updates, feels that Manchester United can very well bid for Amrabat once again.

Joao Felix

After completing a loan spell at Chelsea, Joao Felix returned to Atletico Madrid ahead of this season. According to media reports, Chelsea and Barcelona have been interested in signing Felix. The Atletico Madrid forward can very much garner formidable traction on the final day of the summer transfer market. Back in July, Felix had told Romano, “I’d love to play for Barca. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barca. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me.” It will certainly be interesting to see if the Catalan giants complete the move for Felix on the final day of the summer transfer market.

Joao Palhinha

Another Portuguese footballer who is expected to trigger buzz on the transfer deadline day is Joao Palhinha. According to reports, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Palhinha and the 28-year-old is also eager to complete a move to the Bavarian giants. The Premier League side reportedly estimated Palhinha at up to 80m pounds. Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Palhinha is understood to have made Fulham search a potential replacement for the Portugal international. It is being learnt that the Cottagers are looking to acquire the services of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Joao Cancelo

The list of Portuguese footballers ruling the transfer deadline day does not end here. With Joao Cancelo’s future yet to be decided, football fans can expect some action-packed unfolding of events on the final day of the summer transfer market. Barcelona are reportedly eager to complete a loan move for Cancelo. But the Spanish club will have to release some players from their squad in order to comply with the salary cap rules.

