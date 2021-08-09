Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / More bad news: Barcelona without injured Aguero for 10 weeks
football

More bad news: Barcelona without injured Aguero for 10 weeks

Barcelona said medical tests showed that Aguero has a tendon injury in his right calf and will be sidelined for about 10 weeks.
PTI | , Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Argentina's Sergio Aguero(REUTERS)

In more bad news for Barcelona after the departure of Lionel Messi, the club said Monday that new striker Sergio Aguero will not debut with the club until mid-October because of a calf injury.

It was the latest setback for Barcelona after the club announced last week that it could not sign star striker Messi to a new contract because of its financial struggles.

Spanish media said Aguero got hurt in Sunday's training session. He did not participate at the ceremony during which the squad was introduced to fans later, nor played in the exhibition match in which Barcelona defeated Juventus 3-0.

Aguero was with the Argentina team that won the Copa America in Brazil last month.

The 33-year-old striker was signed in July as a free agent from Manchester City, where he had many injury problems in his 10 seasons at the club. But he still left as City's record scorer with 260 goals.

He signed a contract with Barcelona until the end of the 2022-23 season with a buyout clause set at 100 million euros ($117 million).

Barcelona, whose only title last season came in the Copa del Rey, will open its Spanish league campaign against Real Sociedad on Sunday at the Camp Nou Stadium.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
