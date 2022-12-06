Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hakimi free-kick sails over crossbar as MAR eye shock lead vs ESP
- FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Morocco vs Spain: Morocco take on Spain in their Round of 16 fixture. Follow here Live Score and Live Updates of MAR vs ESP football match, straight from Education City Stadium in Qatar.
Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Live Updates: Aiming for a berth in the quarter-finals, Morocco and Spain face each other in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. Morocco will be in high spirits after finishing on top of Group F with seven points, including wins against Belgium and Canada. Meanwhile, Spain after a strong start to their campaign crashed to a shock defeat vs Japan to finish second in Group E. For Morocco, focus will be on PSG star Achraf Hakimi, whose marauding runs could prove to be a huge threat for Luis Enrique. Meanwhile, the African country will need to be wary of the midfield combination of Pedri and Gavi, with the Barcelona youngsters stealing the show in Qatar.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 08:47 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Cross by Mazraoui!
Mazraoui overlaps Boufal after getting the ball from him down the left fank. His cross goes high and is grabbed by Simon.
MAR 0-0 ESP | 15:00, 1st-Half
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 08:44 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: HAKIMIIIIII! THAT WAS CLOSE!
HAKIMIIIIII! THAT WAS CLOSE! He takes Morocco's free-kick and curls it over the crossbar with Simon following it go away!
MAR 0-0 ESP | 12:00, 1st-Half
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 08:42 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Amrabat gets the ball and then Boufal gets fouled!
Alba tries to find Asensio in the middle of the Moroccan half Amrabat wins the ball for Morocco and then Boufal is fouled!
MAR 0-0 ESP | 10:00, 1st-Half
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 08:37 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco clear the danger!
Pedri splits Morocco open with an incisive pass, curls it towards Gavi. He tries to control the ball on the edge of the area, but Morocco manage to clear it!
MAR 0-0 ESP | 04:00, 1st-Half
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 08:31 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action begins!
It is kick-off as Spain get the first-half underway against Morocco.
MAR 0-0 ESP | 00:00, 1st-Half
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 08:24 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: National anthems!
Both teams enter for their respective national anthems and handshakes! GAME ON FOLKS!
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 08:13 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: MAR in knockout stages
Morocco are featuring in the knockout stages for only the second time, having reached the Round of 16 in 1986, losing 1-0 to Germany.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 08:05 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: WC meetings between both sides
This will be the second World Cup meeting between both sides. Their first was in the 2018 group stages as Morocco drew 2-2 vs Spain.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 07:53 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech
Hakimi and Ziyech are making their 7th World Cup appearances, the outright most of any players for Morocco.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 07:51 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Gavi, the youngest player to start a knockout stage game
Gavi, who is aged 18 and 123 days, is the youngest player to start a knockout stage game at the World Cup since Brazil's Pele in the 1958 final (17 years 249 days).
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 07:40 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs
Here are the playing XIs-
Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss (c), Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Spain: Simon, Alba, Laporte, Rodri, Llorente, Pedri, Busquets (c), Gavi, Olmo, Asensio, Torres
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 07:32 PM
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain, straight from Qatar's Education City Stadium. Stay tuned for an exciting match!