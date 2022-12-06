Home / Sports / Football / Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hakimi free-kick sails over crossbar as MAR eye shock lead vs ESP
Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hakimi free-kick sails over crossbar as MAR eye shock lead vs ESP

Updated on Dec 06, 2022 08:47 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Morocco vs Spain: Morocco take on Spain in their Round of 16 fixture. Follow here Live Score and Live Updates of MAR vs ESP football match, straight from Education City Stadium in Qatar.

MAR vs ESP Live Score: Morocco face Spain in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.
ByHT Sports Desk
Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Live Updates: Aiming for a berth in the quarter-finals, Morocco and Spain face each other in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. Morocco will be in high spirits after finishing on top of Group F with seven points, including wins against Belgium and Canada. Meanwhile, Spain after a strong start to their campaign crashed to a shock defeat vs Japan to finish second in Group E. For Morocco, focus will be on PSG star Achraf Hakimi, whose marauding runs could prove to be a huge threat for Luis Enrique. Meanwhile, the African country will need to be wary of the midfield combination of Pedri and Gavi, with the Barcelona youngsters stealing the show in Qatar.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 06, 2022 08:47 PM IST

    Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Cross by Mazraoui!

    Mazraoui overlaps Boufal after getting the ball from him down the left fank. His cross goes high and is grabbed by Simon.

    MAR 0-0 ESP | 15:00, 1st-Half

  • Dec 06, 2022 08:44 PM IST

    Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: HAKIMIIIIII! THAT WAS CLOSE!

    HAKIMIIIIII! THAT WAS CLOSE! He takes Morocco's free-kick and curls it over the crossbar with Simon following it go away!

    MAR 0-0 ESP | 12:00, 1st-Half

  • Dec 06, 2022 08:42 PM IST

    Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Amrabat gets the ball and then Boufal gets fouled!

    Alba tries to find Asensio in the middle of the Moroccan half Amrabat wins the ball for Morocco and then Boufal is fouled!

    MAR 0-0 ESP | 10:00, 1st-Half

  • Dec 06, 2022 08:37 PM IST

    Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco clear the danger!

    Pedri splits Morocco open with an incisive pass, curls it towards Gavi. He tries to control the ball on the edge of the area, but Morocco manage to clear it!

    MAR 0-0 ESP | 04:00, 1st-Half

  • Dec 06, 2022 08:31 PM IST

    Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action begins!

    It is kick-off as Spain get the first-half underway against Morocco.

    MAR 0-0 ESP | 00:00, 1st-Half

  • Dec 06, 2022 08:24 PM IST

    Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: National anthems!

    Both teams enter for their respective national anthems and handshakes! GAME ON FOLKS!

  • Dec 06, 2022 08:13 PM IST

    Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: MAR in knockout stages

    Morocco are featuring in the knockout stages for only the second time, having reached the Round of 16 in 1986, losing 1-0 to Germany.

  • Dec 06, 2022 08:05 PM IST

    Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: WC meetings between both sides

    This will be the second World Cup meeting between both sides. Their first was in the 2018 group stages as Morocco drew 2-2 vs Spain.

  • Dec 06, 2022 07:53 PM IST

    Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech

    Hakimi and Ziyech are making their 7th World Cup appearances, the outright most of any players for Morocco.

  • Dec 06, 2022 07:51 PM IST

    Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Gavi, the youngest player to start a knockout stage game

    Gavi, who is aged 18 and 123 days, is the youngest player to start a knockout stage game at the World Cup since Brazil's Pele in the 1958 final (17 years 249 days).

  • Dec 06, 2022 07:40 PM IST

    Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs

    Here are the playing XIs-

    Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss (c), Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

    Spain: Simon, Alba, Laporte, Rodri, Llorente, Pedri, Busquets (c), Gavi, Olmo, Asensio, Torres

  • Dec 06, 2022 07:32 PM IST

     Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain, straight from Qatar's Education City Stadium. Stay tuned for an exciting match!

In a nod to Pele, Brazil put on their dancing shoes

football
Published on Dec 06, 2022 08:46 PM IST

Neymar and Co put on a spectacular show against South Korea to advance to the quarters

Brazil's players hold a banner dedicated to banner Brazilian football legend Pele at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea
Brazil's players hold a banner dedicated to banner Brazilian football legend Pele at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea

Ronaldo aims to improve his dubious WC record in Portugal's crucial clash

football
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 07:28 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to find the back of the net after scoring the record-breaking goal against Ghana in Qatar. Portugal will meet Xherdan Shaqiri-starrer Switzerland in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup at the Lusail Stadium.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he leaves the pitch (AP)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he leaves the pitch (AP)

Ronaldo delays agreement with 200m Al-Nassr deal, focussed on FIFA WC: Report

football
Published on Dec 06, 2022 06:00 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make a decision regarding Al-Nassr's lucrative offer. The Portugal captain is currently in Qatar for the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal.(REUTERS)

Watch: Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o assaults fan in Qatar, complaint filed

football
Published on Dec 06, 2022 05:12 PM IST

Samuel Eto'o can see be knocking a photographer outside a stadium in Qatar with his knees.

File photo of Samuel Eto'o(AP)
File photo of Samuel Eto'o(AP)

Portugal vs Switzerland Live Streaming FIFA World Cup: When and Where to watch

football
Published on Dec 06, 2022 05:10 PM IST

Portugal vs Switzerland Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal will lock horns with Switzerland in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. (REUTERS)
Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal will lock horns with Switzerland in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. (REUTERS)

Spain vs Morocco Live Streaming FIFA World Cup: When and where to watch

football
Published on Dec 06, 2022 05:04 PM IST

Spain vs Morocco Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Today: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue

Spain's Gavi during training (REUTERS)
Spain's Gavi during training (REUTERS)

Australia substitute reveals how he got Lionel Messi’s Argentina World Cup shirt

football
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 04:26 PM IST

Australia substitute revealed that he received Lionel Messi's jersey despite not featuring in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi hands his jersey to Cameron Delvin.(Twitter)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi hands his jersey to Cameron Delvin.(Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo may lose Portugal captaincy for FIFA World Cup Round of 16 tie

football
Published on Dec 06, 2022 03:43 PM IST

Portugal might not have their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leading the team against Switzerland after he landed himself on hot water with team manager Fernando Santos.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 2, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with coach Fernando Santos after being substituted REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 2, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with coach Fernando Santos after being substituted REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)

French connection: Nobody can stop Kylian Mbappe, says Robert Pires

football
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 03:35 PM IST

France's 1998 World Cup-winning star talks about Mbappe, France's 2022 World Cup sensation, Giroud and Les Bleus

France forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2022(AFP)
France forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2022(AFP)

'Lighten up you boring man': Fans troll Roy Keane for ‘disrespectful’ comment

football
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 02:14 PM IST

While Brazil notched a dominant win over the Asian nation, what caught many eyeballs were Roy Keane comments on Brazil's celebration. The Manchester United legend was displeased with Brazil's exuberant celebration, which also saw the manager get involved after Richarlison's fourth goal.

Vinicius Junior (2nd left) celebrates after scoring Brazil's opening goal during the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against South Korea(AP)
Vinicius Junior (2nd left) celebrates after scoring Brazil's opening goal during the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against South Korea(AP)

Coach Bento proud of Koreans but steps down after Brazil defeat

football
Published on Dec 06, 2022 09:26 AM IST

Bento said he was immensely pleased to have worked with a Korean side who reached the knockout stage for only the third time and particularly pleased with how they did it.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - South Korea's Hwang In-beom with coach Paulo Bento after being substituted REUTERS/Paul Childs(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - South Korea's Hwang In-beom with coach Paulo Bento after being substituted REUTERS/Paul Childs(REUTERS)

Watch: Livakovic breaks Japanese hearts with stunning saves in penalty shootout

football
Published on Dec 06, 2022 09:18 AM IST

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic produced a hat-trick of saves to seal Croatia's spot in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Livakovic-inspired Croatia outclassed Japan 3-1 in the penalty shootout after the Round of 16 match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Dominik Livakovic scalped a hat-trick of saves to seal Croatia's spot in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup(REUTERS)
Dominik Livakovic scalped a hat-trick of saves to seal Croatia's spot in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup(REUTERS)

‘No disrespect to Korea': Brazil coach after dance video with players goes viral

football
Published on Dec 06, 2022 08:26 AM IST

Brazil's players rushed over to the dugout after Richarlison put the five-time world champions 3-0 up inside 30 minutes of their last-16 encounter with South Korea, and Tite briefly joined in their dancing.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Brazil's Richarlison celebrates scoring their third goal with Brazil coach Tite and teammates REUTERS/Pedro Nunes(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Brazil's Richarlison celebrates scoring their third goal with Brazil coach Tite and teammates REUTERS/Pedro Nunes(REUTERS)

Watch: Brazil's gesture for Pele wins hearts; Neymar joins Ronaldo

football
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 06:41 PM IST

Neymar inspired Brazil to an impressive 4-1 win over South Korea in the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Brazil dedicated the Round of 16 win to an ailing Pele. The legendary footballer watched Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital.

Brazilian players hold a banner in honour of the 82-year-old Brazilian legend Pele (AP)
Brazilian players hold a banner in honour of the 82-year-old Brazilian legend Pele (AP)
