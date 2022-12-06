Morocco vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hakimi free-kick sails over crossbar as MAR eye shock lead vs ESP

Morocco vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Live Updates: Aiming for a berth in the quarter-finals, Morocco and Spain face each other in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. Morocco will be in high spirits after finishing on top of Group F with seven points, including wins against Belgium and Canada. Meanwhile, Spain after a strong start to their campaign crashed to a shock defeat vs Japan to finish second in Group E. For Morocco, focus will be on PSG star Achraf Hakimi, whose marauding runs could prove to be a huge threat for Luis Enrique. Meanwhile, the African country will need to be wary of the midfield combination of Pedri and Gavi, with the Barcelona youngsters stealing the show in Qatar.

