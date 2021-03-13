Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan to win first-ever ISL title

Mumbai City FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan in the final of the Indian Super League's seventh edition. This is the first time in their history that they claimed the ISL title. Bipin Singh scored in the 90th minute to win the match for Mumbai.

After 115 games and 298 goals, the final of the ISL 7 culminated with a heavyweight summit showdown between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday.

Few would argue that there is a better candidate for the final than these two -- both Bagan and Mumbai have been head and shoulders above the rest throughout the season.

Both the teams came into the final with identical records, 12 wins and just 4 defeats in the league stage.

Despite a nervy penalty-shootout win over FC Goa in the semifinal, it will be Mumbai who headed into the final full of confidence.

They did the double over Bagan in the league stage, the latter of those victories handing them the League Winners Shield.

For Mumbai, this was their first-ever final, but coach Sergio Lobera, and a handful of his players have been here before when FC Goa lost to Bengaluru FC in 2018-19.

"They (ATK Mohun Bagan) are a very good team with good players and have the momentum. But the most important thing now is to put the focus on ourselves and try to do our best.

In the other corner, there is Bagan, who were buoyed by Antonio Habas' almost superhuman record in knockout games. He already tasted glory twice.

On the eve of the final, the Spaniard sounded as focused as ever.