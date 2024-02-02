 Napkin that launched Messi's Barcelona career to be auctioned for over ₹3 cr | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Napkin that launched Lionel Messi's Barcelona career to be auctioned for over 3 crore

Napkin that launched Lionel Messi's Barcelona career to be auctioned for over 3 crore

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 02, 2024 06:23 PM IST

The napkin that launched Lionel Messi's legendary Barcelona career which now be auctioned for a sensational price.

Considered by many to be the greatest footballer in history, Lionel Messi is the most successful player in FC Barcelona's fabled history. The Argentine genius departed the Catalan outfit as a free agent in 2021, leaving after winning 34 trophies. During his time with Barcelona, he won ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys and four Champions League trophies.

Lionel Messi's glittering Barcelona career was started with a contract on a napkin.
Lionel Messi's glittering Barcelona career was started with a contract on a napkin.

Meanwhile, he also summed up his status as national hero in Argentina with the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2021 Copa America titles. Well, now it looks like memorabilia belonging to Messi will be auctioned for a massive price.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also Read | USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan slams US soccer fans, says, ‘Most American soccer fans aren’t smart’

The memorabilia in question is a napkin used by Carles Rexach, during an important meeting with Messi's father in 2000. After Messi got a trial with Barcelona in September 2000 first team director Rexach immediately wanted to sign him, but didn't receive support from the board of directors. So Messi's father handed Barcelona an ultimatum in December to show their commitment for Messi, and Rexach, who didn't have any paper at hand, offered a contract on a napkin.

The napkin read, "In Barcelona, on 14 December 2000 and in the presence of Messrs Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona’s sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon."

The legendary napkin, which began Messi's God-like career, shall be for auction for a huge starting price of 300,000 dollars, which is 3,16,82,852 rupees approximately.

Years later, Rexach explained the move to ESPN in 2020. "It was the only thing I had available to hand. I saw the only way to relax Jorge was signing something, giving him some proof, so I asked for a napkin from the waiter," he said.

Rexach is also a former Barcelona player, spending 44 years with the club, as a player (also youth level) and coach. He won the Pichichi Trophy in 1971 and also played for Spain at the 1978 World Cup.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On