ATHENS, Ga. — Even though junior Nate Frazier has two years of eligibility remaining, he already feels time passing too quickly as he seeks to claim his place on No. 3 Georgia's rich legacy of running backs.

Nate Frazier is seeking to make the most of his 2026 season as No. 3 Georgia's top returning rusher

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Frazier returns as the leader of Georgia's ground game as the Bulldogs prepare for Saturday’s season opener against Tennessee State. He says he is determined to make sure he continues the momentum gained from a strong finish to his 2025 season to capitalize on every opportunity this season.

Frazier just missed 1,000 rushing yards last season, leading the team with 947 yards and six touchdowns. He showed his star potential when he rushed for 181 yards on only 12 carries in a 41-21 win at Mississippi State. It was the most yards for a Georgia running back since D'Andre Swift ran for 186 yards in a 2018 win at Auburn.

Frazier wants to earn his spot beside such recent Georgia rushing leaders as Swift, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Todd Gurley. Frazier seems to feel his time is running out as he approaches his junior season.

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{{^usCountry}} Before the start of preseason practice, Georgia posted a video of an emotional Frazier standing on the steps of Sanford Stadium, wearing his uniform with his red No. 3 jersey. Frazier raised his hands and then clinched his fists as he loudly proclaimed “I don't want to leave this place, bro! I love this place, bro! I love it here! I don't want to go!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the start of preseason practice, Georgia posted a video of an emotional Frazier standing on the steps of Sanford Stadium, wearing his uniform with his red No. 3 jersey. Frazier raised his hands and then clinched his fists as he loudly proclaimed “I don't want to leave this place, bro! I love this place, bro! I love it here! I don't want to go!” {{/usCountry}}

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Frazier said Monday his sentiments, which seemed to be delivered in an anguished tone, were real.

“Oh man, it’s just a blessing, man,” Frazier said. “We come and we put work in at this place, you know, Monday through Sunday, and then coming to the game on Saturday, it’s all worth it.”

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Frazier said when he is playing for Georgia “I feel like it is no greater feeling than that that moment right there.”

Frazier said he cherishes such Georgia traditions as the Dawg Walk with fans before the game.

“The tradition of this place is crazy and it’s like something that’s unlike any other,” he said. “So it’s like it’s a special feeling, right? So when I said I don’t want to leave this place, it’s actually a true feeling, but I can only be here for so long.”

Georgia also returns running backs Chauncey Bowens, who rushed for 526 yards and six touchdowns, Bo Walker and Dwight Phillips Jr. Other key returning players on offense include quarterback Gunner Stockton and tight end Lawson Luckie.

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Georgia linebacker Justin Williams said Frazier has “always been that twitchy guy” as a running back.

This year, Williams said he has seen Frazier “taking the extra mile to do the extra things, the little things after practice. I’ve seen that from him. He’s been doing that consistently. So he knows that his time is very limited, just like the rest of us. So he’s been taking that role very seriously.”

Coach Kirby Smart said Frazier has taken a lead role of the running back room even though Bowens and Phillips also are juniors.

“Leadership in that room, I think he takes personal ownership and energy,” Smart said of Frazier. “Those three guys are all came in together. He takes a lot of pride in having positive energy, stamina carrying the ball further downfield.”

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After having 16 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in 2025, Frazier has worked to become more of a factor as a target for Stockton.

“Pass and pass receiving becoming a weapon,” Smart said when asked how Frazier has improved. “Weapon catching the ball out of the backfield has been a big focus for him. All in all, he’s worked really hard in his game.”

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