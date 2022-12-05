'Need someone who looks at me like these 2': Mbappe-Giroud celebration in France-Poland game sparks meme fest on Twitter

Kylian Mbappe and Oliver Giroud were in stunning form as France sealed a 3-1 win vs Poland in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. Mbappe (74', 90+1') grabbed a record-break brace and he also assisted Giroud (44'). Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski (90+9') scored a consolation goal for Poland.

After his brace, Mbappe broke Pele's long-standing World Cup record of most goals scored by a men's player before turning 24-years-old. Now, the Frenchman stands one ahead of Pele's tally of eight goals. He also overtook the late Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of most goals scored in World Cup history. He now stands tied alongside Lionel Messi with nine goals.

Other than their match-winning performances, Giroud and Mbappe also caught everyone's attention with their emotional celebration and a photo of them hugging each other has gone viral on social media. Their emotional celebration also led to a memefest on Twitter with football fans enjoying themselves. The memes range from both of them being put in a romantic movie scene, similar to The Notebook. Meanwhile, one fan even morphed them with the Eiffel Tower.

Here are some of the memes:

With the score tied at 0-0, Mbappe put in a through ball for Giroud in the 44th-minute, who drove it in the bottom-right corner to give France the lead. Then in the 74th-minute, Giroud released Dembele for a counter-attack, who cut inside from right flank to feed Mbappe. The PSG attacker took a touch and then drilled a right-footed strike past the Polish goalkeeper, to make it 2-0. Then in the first minute of additional time, he received a pass from Lilian Thuram, and then powering a right-footed strike into the top-right corner for a stunning goal.

