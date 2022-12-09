Netherlands vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi helps ARG take 1-0 lead in 1st half

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score Netherlands vs Argentina: Argentina won easily over Australia, with Lionel Messi dominating the show again. Argentina needed Messi's magic once more against Australia in the Round of 16, and their defence soaked up all of the pressure thrown at them by the Socceroos in the closing stages of the game. The Netherlands were clinical in front of goal against the United States, but manager Louis Van Gaal wasn't quite satisfied with his team's performance since he felt they lost a lot of ball possession. There has been a bit of a war of words between the two camps and so some spice already in the air.