Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: Bellingham set for Dortmund homecoming as ENG face NED

Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: With Spain having already booked a berth in the UEFA Euro 2024 final, Netherlands and England will battle for the other spot in their blockbuster semi-final showdown, in Dortmund. England will be aiming to reach back-to-back Euro finals, and there will be plenty of stake for both sides. England have won only one of their last nine meetings with the Dutch in all competitions (draw 4, lost 4), winning a friendly in Amsterdam in 2018....Read More

At a major tournament, this is England and Netherlands' fourth meeting, with the Dutch winning 3-1 at Euro 1988, courtesy of a Marco van Basten hat-trick. Meanwhile, it was a goalless draw at the 1990 World Cup and a 4-1 win for England at Euro 1996.

But luck at the Euros is also not at Netherlands' side, who have been eliminated from four of their five semi-final ties at the Euros, with this their first since 2004. The exception was a 2-1 win vs hosts Germany in 1988, where they also won the title. Speaking ahead of the match, Dutch head coach Ronald Koeman said, "We know that there is really not much difference between the two teams, it’s really 50-50 in my opinion. But we will need the perfect game to win. We know they have a lot of individual qualities but both teams are really strong and it will be a good fight."

"England had to play extra time in their last game (against Switzerland) so maybe that could be a difference in the latter stages of the match. We are sharp, we are focused and we are looking forward to playing a good match against them. Our country is close by. Let’s hope we can make them really happy by winning and going to the final on Sunday," he added.