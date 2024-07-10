Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: Bellingham set for Dortmund homecoming as ENG face NED
- 31 Mins ago Gakpo among goals!
- 43 Mins ago Gareth Southgate on ENG's mentality
- 53 Mins ago Luke Shaw defends Gareth Southgate!
- 57 Mins ago Referee controversy!
- 13 Mins ago Hello and welcome everyone!
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: NED face ENG in their semi-final fixture, in Dortmund.
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: With Spain having already booked a berth in the UEFA Euro 2024 final, Netherlands and England will battle for the other spot in their blockbuster semi-final showdown, in Dortmund. England will be aiming to reach back-to-back Euro finals, and there will be plenty of stake for both sides. England have won only one of their last nine meetings with the Dutch in all competitions (draw 4, lost 4), winning a friendly in Amsterdam in 2018....Read More
At a major tournament, this is England and Netherlands' fourth meeting, with the Dutch winning 3-1 at Euro 1988, courtesy of a Marco van Basten hat-trick. Meanwhile, it was a goalless draw at the 1990 World Cup and a 4-1 win for England at Euro 1996.
But luck at the Euros is also not at Netherlands' side, who have been eliminated from four of their five semi-final ties at the Euros, with this their first since 2004. The exception was a 2-1 win vs hosts Germany in 1988, where they also won the title. Speaking ahead of the match, Dutch head coach Ronald Koeman said, "We know that there is really not much difference between the two teams, it’s really 50-50 in my opinion. But we will need the perfect game to win. We know they have a lot of individual qualities but both teams are really strong and it will be a good fight."
"England had to play extra time in their last game (against Switzerland) so maybe that could be a difference in the latter stages of the match. We are sharp, we are focused and we are looking forward to playing a good match against them. Our country is close by. Let’s hope we can make them really happy by winning and going to the final on Sunday," he added.
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: Gakpo among goals!
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: Gakpo and Spain's Olmo are the top -scoring players left at Euro 2024 with three goals. Today's match could be pivotal for the golden boot race!
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: Gareth Southgate on ENG's mentality
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: Speaking ahead of the match, Gareth Southgate said, "You’re now into that moment of the tournament where it’s what’s possible, what’s achievable rather than what might go wrong. That is different for a player, an athlete."
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: Luke Shaw defends Gareth Southgate!
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: Speaking ahead of the match, England defender Shaw defended Gareth Southgate. He said, "I don’t really understand the criticism. What he’s done for the country, for us as players as well, he really took us to the next level ... I’ve got a lot to thank him for because he showed a lot of faith and trust in picking me when he didn’t have to."
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: Referee controversy!
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: The referee for the match is Felix Zqayer, who was once tied to a match-fixing scandal in Germany. Bellingham was fined 40,000 euros in 2021 while playing for Dortmund for criticising Zwayer.
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: Hello and welcome everyone!
Netherlands vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final Live Updates: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's Euro 2024 semi-final showdown between Netherlands and England, in Dortmund. Stay tuned folks!